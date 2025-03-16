Seniors’ Fair connects with francophone community

March 16, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 39 min on March 14, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Seniors’ Fair connects with francophone community
Marcelle Guay and Gabrielle Dignard at the Seniors Fair. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Centre Charles-Émile-Claude (CCÉC) hosted its annual Seniors’ Fair March 7, offering a day of education, resources, and community engagement for older adults in the region. With nearly 30 bilingual exhibitors, attendees had the opportunity to explore services catering to healthcare, social engagement, and overall well-being.

“What we really want to do is assemble seniors to show them the services available in the area, particularly in French,” said Gabrielle Dignard, Cultural Activities Officer at ACFO-SDG. “Whether it’s healthcare, recreation, or general life enrichment, it’s about making sure they can access these resources in their language.”

The event also featured interactive workshops and conferences, providing seniors with valuable information on topics such as housing, financial planning, and health support.

Anita Landriault, President of CCÉC, emphasized the fair’s significance in fostering connections. “We bring people out to make them aware of our senior club and help them communicate with the different kiosks, from Alzheimer’s support to housing assistance,” she said. “If they have questions, they can get the answers they need.”

Following the fair, an evening wine and cheese reception showcased local artistic talent.

