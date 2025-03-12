Students nail it at skills competitions

March 12, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 02 min on March 10, 2025
Welding Competition Gold, Silver and Bronze winners: (L-R: Jack Swain (NGDHS), Lucas St. Denis (CCVS), Trystan Lindhal (NDDHS). (Photo : UCDSB)

Area students shone at the Regional “Hammer and Nails” SKLZ Competition in Ottawa, where 48 students from 10 Upper Canada District School Board secondary schools competed against each other and students from the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) in various carpentry and cabinet making events.

The top two UCDSB finishers in individual carpentry advance to a provincial qualifier in Kingston April 5, with competitors in other events heading to the Skills Ontario competition in Toronto in May.

Carpentry – Team of 2

Gold – Devin Roberts, Brodie Roberts – Seaway District High School (Advancing to Skills Ontario)

Bronze – Liam Grette, Skyler McDonald – Glengarry District High School

Carpentry – Individual

Silver – Cohen Williams, Glengarry District High School (Advancing to Provincial Qualifier)

Fourth – Liam Dunn, Glengarry District High School (Advancing to Provincial Qualifier)

Cabinet Making

Gold – Liam Ladouceur, Glengarry District High School (Advancing to Skills Ontario)

At an earlier Eastern Ontario SKLZ competition at St. Lawrence College in Cornwall about 190 students from both boards participated.

3D CAD

Gold – Brycen Michaud, Tagwi Secondary School

Silver – Trevor Backs, Seaway District High School

Bronze – Charlie McCarthy, Cornwall Collegiate & Vocational School

Bronze – Burke Thompson, Tagwi Secondary School

Automotive

Gold – Ben Osborne, Glengarry District High School (Advancing to Skills Ontario)

Silver – Skylar McDonald, Glengarry District High School

Bronze – Dylan Kitts, Tagwi Secondary School

Floristry

Gold – Heidi Zihlman, Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (Advancing to Skills Ontario)

Silver – Izzie Lavinge, Cornwall Collegiate & Vocational School

Bronze – Candence Lalonde, Cornwall Collegiate & Vocational School

Hairstyling

Silver – Chloe Kirkman, Cornwall Collegiate & Vocational School (Advancing to Skills Ontario)

Job Interview

Gold – Alex Moussa, Cornwall Collegiate & Vocational School

Silver – Katie Crites, Tagwi Secondary School

Welding

Gold – Trystan Lindahl, North Dundas District High School (Advancing to Provincial Qualifier)

Silver – Lucas St. Denis, Cornwall Collegiate & Vocational School (Advancing to Provincial Qualifier)

Bronze – Jack Swain, North Grenville District High School

 

 

