The Annual Santa Claus Parade in Lancaster

November 20, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 28 min on November 15, 2023
Seaway News
The Annual Santa Claus Parade in Lancaster is scheduled for December 2nd, 2023, kicking off at 2 PM. This year’s parade will have a special twist: starting at St. Joseph Church and concluding at Smithfield Park. Along the route, there will be delightful food vendors and a range of engaging children’s activities. Once the parade wraps up, Santa Claus himself will be stationed at the gazebo, eagerly waiting to chat with the kids.

If you’re interested in joining the parade with floats, horses, or walking groups, registration opens on the day of the event from noon until the parade commences. The theme for this year is “Musical Christmas,” offering a harmonious celebration. Gather at the parking lot of St. Joseph Church, located at the junction of South Beech and Maple St.

For further details, feel free to reach out to Daniel Cholette via email at d.cholette@hotmail.com.

