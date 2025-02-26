Cornwall City Council has taken a firm stance against the recent downgrading of St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus to a “learning centre.”

During the most recent regular council meeting, members unanimously passed a motion to draft a formal letter to the Ontario Premier, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, and other relevant officials, urging them to reconsider the changes that threaten the institution’s presence in the city.

Councillor Carilyne Hébert, who introduced the motion, expressed deep concern over the loss of numerous programs, including Business Administration, Pre-Health Sciences, and the Automotive Service Apprenticeship. “A series of short-sighted federal government policies have led us to this place, and our province should be stepping up to fight for post-secondary education in our community,” she stated. Hébert also warned of the loss of key student support services such as the library, mental health services, and accessibility resources, which will now only be available virtually through Kingston. “Can you imagine an educational facility without a library? This is more than a simple administrative change. This is the beginning of the end,” she added.

The resolution also calls for the letter to be circulated among regional municipalities, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), and other stakeholders to build broader support. Councillor Denis Sabourin suggested expanding the distribution list to include the Premier, Minister of Colleges and Universities, local MPP Nolan Quinn, MP Eric Duncan, St. Lawrence College’s President, and its Board of Governors. “They need to hear the anger from this community,” Sabourin emphasized, noting that Cornwall must make a strong case to ensure post-secondary education remains accessible.

“I can’t help but think that possibly we as a council should be looking at a committee trying to identify the future needs of the community and making those solid suggestions to the Board of Governors and to the President of St. Lawrence College,” Sabourin added.

Councillor Sarah Good took direct aim at MPP Nolan Quinn, who served as Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities until the writ drop a month ago. “We need to have MPP Quinn here, explaining why we are losing this pillar of our community. What good is it to have someone in this position if they are not advocating for the riding they serve?” she asked.

Councillor Syd Gardiner, who once taught at the college, lamented the loss of key programs, particularly in business and retail. “I had students who went on to become store managers, and many others found stable careers through these courses. It’s sad to see this happening,” he said. Gardiner also raised concerns about the future of Aultsville Theatre, a beloved community venue housed within the college, and urged administration to seek clarity on its fate.

City Treasurer Tracey Bailey confirmed that the city has a 20-year contract with St. Lawrence College regarding Aultsville Theatre and that discussions will be necessary should any changes be proposed.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth noted that Cornwall has long suffered from losing post-secondary education opportunities. “Whenever times get tough, it’s always the satellite campuses that take the hit. This has been happening for years,” he observed, recalling the shrinking presence of both the University of Ottawa and St. Lawrence in Cornwall over time. “If we keep relying on Kingston to keep our campus going, we’re always going to be at risk. Maybe it’s time to consider building our own standalone polytechnical institute instead.”

Councillor Claude McIntosh highlighted the long history of Cornwall’s post-secondary institutions being overlooked in favour of larger cities. “There’s a history of trying to ease Cornwall out of the picture. I’d love to know how many cuts Kingston is facing compared to us,” he remarked. McIntosh also proposed reaching out to Akwesasne leadership for support, emphasizing the impact of the cuts on Indigenous students. “You’d be surprised how much weight a signature from the Grand Chief carries when it lands on a politician’s desk.”

Hébert urged her colleagues to remain focused on this fight. “This is just the first step. There will be more to come, and we need to ensure we are doing everything possible to support our college,” she said.