Toy malfunction sparks fire that displaces 13

An electrical failure of a child’s motorized vehicle has been cited as the cause of a November 2 fire that forced the displacement of 13 people from a multi-unit structure in the 600 block of St. Felix Street in Cornwall.

It has also been determined that several smoke alarms were not installed, missing or otherwise did not function as they are designed to do.

“The initial actions of our firefighters prevented significant loss,” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “However, I’m not proud that this is the sixth residential structure fire Cornwall firefighters have responded to in the last three weeks.”

At approximately 11 p.m., Cornwall Fire Services responded with ten firefighters and four vehicles. Four additional off-duty firefighters responded to assist with extinguishing the fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene within two minutes, declared a working fire, and reported heavy flames coming from the building. An aggressive attack on the fire limited the damage to one unit. The remaining on-duty firefighters arrived within six minutes.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist 13 displaced residents until they can safely return. Cornwall SD&G Paramedics assessed, treated, and transported one individual to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Cornwall Fire Services assigned two investigators to this incident.

“The lack of working smoke alarms in the City of Cornwall needs to stop,” said Deputy Chief Leighton Woods. “Our fire crews continually encounter situations of missing or non-working smoke alarms. I challenge all City of Cornwall residents to ensure they have these life-saving devices installed, operational and regularly inspected.”

Cornwall Fire Services reminds residents of the critical importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. In rental properties, landlords are responsible for installing alarms, while tenants must notify landlords of any issues with the alarms. Residents also need to ensure all exits are clear to ensure everyone can safely exit in case of a fire. Firefighters will be in the area of St. Felix St. November 9 to raise awareness about the importance of working smoke alarms as part of the After the Fire program.