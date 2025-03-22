Trevor Walsh: “You’re going to have a good time — whether you want to or not!”

People dressed in green filled the pub, where warm wooden accents, vintage décor, and glowing amber lights set the stage for a night of music and merriment, accompanied by lively conversation and flowing pints of Guinness.

Cornwall’s own Trevor Walsh brought the house down at Jet Set Pub for a packed St. Patrick’s Day celebration, delivering an eclectic mix of traditional Irish music and crowd-favorite originals.

With nearly 50 years in the music industry, Walsh’s passion for performing remains as strong as ever. “Music is absolutely my passion and my love — I feel it in my heart,” he said.

“I’ve been a musician in Cornwall for essentially my entire life, but the very first show I booked and played was on October 15, 1976, at the Cozy Tavern in Alexandria. I got the bug when people started stuffing money in my pockets, and I absolutely thought, ‘This is where I want to be—playing music for a living.'”

For this St. Paddy’s Day performance, Walsh was joined by a rotating lineup of musicians, creating an electric atmosphere. “Tonight’s going to be absolutely awesome,” he said ahead of the event at sound check. “It’s not just me trying to entertain the Jet Set Pub with not one square inch of floor left.”

Walsh, who now resides in Kingston but still considers Cornwall home, has played across Canada and beyond, but he says St. Patrick’s Day always holds a special place. “It’s the one day a year where everyone is festive,” he said. “People come together for the good time, the music, and the spirit of the day.”

The crowd was treated to a mix of Irish classics and originals, including Darby, the Little Irish Lad, and Lost in the Fog. “The crowd always asks for them,” he said. “But today, it’s all about the green, so there was plenty of Great Big Sea and traditional Irish music.”

As always, Walsh left fans with a promise: “If you’re coming to a Trevor Walsh show, just know you’re going to have a good time — whether you want to or not!”