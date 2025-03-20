Unauthorized possession of a weapon charge

A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested March 19 and charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon after a member of the Cornwall Police Service responded to a suspicious vehicle and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was in possession of an edged weapon.

Shoplifting charges

A 56-year-old Cornwall man faced three counts of shoplifting and nine counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man was bound to keep the peace and was ordered to stay away from a specific business on Second Street East. It is also alleged that February 20 he shoplifted at that business. He later shoplifted February 27 at a Pitt Street business, police say.

It is alleged February, the accused, who had been ordered to steer clear of a specific Brookdale Avenue business, stole merchandise from that business.