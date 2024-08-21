Upcoming Hubs Hockey Reunion Marks 64th Anniversary

The Cornwall Hubs Hockey Reunion, marking 64 years, will take place on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, from 1 to 5 PM at the Air Force Wing on Water Street. This event, the first reunion in 12 years, brings together players from 1960 to the present for a day of reminiscence and celebration. Organizer Gary Harrington expects over 200 attendees, including 150 former players and their families.

“It’s the Cornwall Hubs Hockey Reunion, celebrating 64 years,” Harrington shared. “It’s for anybody that’s played hockey with the Hubs since 1960 to the present date.”

The reunion will support the Children’s Treatment Centre, with a raffle table raising funds for the cause. “All the money raised from the raffle will go to the Children’s Treatment Centre,” Harrington said.

The event will also feature presentations honoring Moe Lemieux, the originator of the Cornwall Hubs, and a historical overview by Thom Racine. The Hubs Old Timers Hockey Club, founded in 1960, had its logo originally designed by Moe Lemieux, which closely mirrors that of the Boston Bruins, with an “H” replacing the “B” for the Hubs.

Attendees will enjoy a meet-and-greet, with the kitchen and bar open, offering hockey players a chance to reconnect and share memories from the past. “It’s basically a meet-and-greet for guys who haven’t seen each other in 20 or 30 years, giving them an opportunity to reminisce about the old days,” Harrington added.