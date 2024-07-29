We Love Our Creative Community!

Sheila Woodford, Kimberley Kargus and Tracy Easter are making magic – one creation at a time. Recently, they all hosted events to support the new Dundas Manor and we are so grateful.

Sheila Woodford started painting at 70. Last year, she sold some of those paintings and donated the proceeds to the new Dundas Manor. This year, Sheila held a lawn sale, including some of her beautiful paintings, with all proceeds going to the home. She plans another craft and jewellery sale later in the summer.

Sheila says she is grateful for the wonderful care her husband received at Dundas Manor: “It was a privilege to use the annual garage sale in Winchester to help raise money for the building fund. Every bit helps, I’m sure. We raised $400 and I kicked in the rest to contribute $500.”

Kimberley Kargus loves creating art using glass. In fact, her studio is called Glassworks for Good. Recently, Kimberley launched three silent auctions for three local causes – including the new Dundas Manor. Bidders could stop by the Main Street Clothing Company in Winchester to view the ‘Hollyhocks’ stained-glass window on display and make a bid. The winners were announced on July 7th.

“My goal with the Glass Petal Fundraiser was to help spread a little kindness and raise as much money as possible for great causes,” says Kimberley. “It takes about 30 hours tocomplete a window from start to finish and then I love to find each piece a home. And hopefully raise some money for our community.”

Congratulations to Louise Backes who had the winning bid and thank you to Kimberley and everyone who helped to raise $780 for local charities, including $225 for the new Dundas Manor.

Tracy Easter is part of the Iroquois Giving Day for Dundas Manor in September but has already started giving back. She owns Coconut Bash and makes bath and beauty products with natural ingredients. She recently donated 40% of the sales from her company Coconut Bash for one month, presenting a cheque for $400.

“I’m just happy to help,” notes Tracy. “The Manor is greatly needed for our community.”

“There are so many creative people living in our local communities and we are so grateful to Sheila, Kimberley and Tracy for using their special talents to support Dundas Manor!” sums up Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.