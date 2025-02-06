Weapon charges

A 37-year-old Cornwall man was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service Feb. 4 and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged on Feb. 4, the man who was bound by a restraining order not to go near his ex-girlfriend was found to be in the presence of the ex-girlfriend and was in possession of brass knuckles. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

13-year-old charged

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was charged February 5 with assault and theft under $5,000 after allegedly assaulting an individual and stealing an item from him.

Overcome resistance

A 60-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and theft under $5,000. It is alleged he choked his girlfriend and also stole items from her. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Impaired driving charges

Brady Thompson, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with impaired driving.

Darin Oakes, 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, was arrested for impaired driving Feb. 4 after being taken into custody by Canada Border Services Agency officers.