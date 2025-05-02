Woman allegedly threatened to burn down a house

May 1, 2025 at 20 h 30 min
Richard Mahoney
The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 23-year-old woman from Cornwall with domestic assault and uttering threats to damage property. It is alleged that on April 29, the woman punched her ex-boyfriend and threatened to burn his house down.

Assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 41-year-old man from Morrisburg with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged that on April 29, the accused chased two individuals known to him while brandishing a knife.

A 43-year-old man from Williamstown was charged April 30 with mischief, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest. When police responded to a break and enter complaint, the accused allegedly obstructed, struck and pushed officers and damaged an officer’s police radio.

A 52-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested April 30 after he allegedly struck an individual in the face.

 

