World Autism Acceptance Day 2024

March 28, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 08 min on March 25, 2024
Autism Canada
Cornwall, ON – March 22, 2024 – Cornwall City Hall is set to host a flag-raising ceremony at 12:00 PM on April 2nd, in a unified celebration of World Autism Acceptance Day. This event, in partnership with Autism Canada, aims to highlight the importance of acceptance, inclusion, and the value of individuals on the autism spectrum in our community.

World Autism Acceptance Day is a global initiative to promote awareness, inclusion, and understand-ing of autism. The ceremony in Cornwall is a testament to the city’s commitment to these values. The collaboration between Autism Canada and the City of Cornwall on this event is a vivid demonstration of their continued commitment to supporting the autism community across Canada. It highlights the indispensable role of education and acceptance in nurturing an inclusive society.

“Autism Canada is proud to stand with Cornwall in celebrating the contributions and potential of the neurodivergent and autistic community.“stated Rachel Roy, National Family Support Navigator at Autism Canada.”The flag raising on April 2nd symbolizes our collective commitment to a society where everyone is valued and included.“

Autism Canada has been a beacon of hope and support for the autism community, advocating for rights, funding, and research to improve lives. This event not only commemorates World Autism Acceptance Day but also celebrates the progress made and the journey ahead towards full acceptance and understanding.

Join us at City Hall, 360 Pitt St, Cornwall, to witness this moment of solidarity. For more details, contact Rachel Roy at rachel@autismcanada.org

About Autism Canada 

Dedicated to advocacy and support for the autism community, Autism Canada champions diversity, inclusion, and equity across Canada. For more info, visit www.autismcanada.org

How to Support Autism Canada 

Autism Canada is dedicated to providing compassionate information to individuals on the autism spec-trum and their families. Our Family Support Team is available to support not only children on the spectrum, their parents, and caregivers, but the youth, adults, and seniors whose needs will change throughout their lives.

