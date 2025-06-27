YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of June 29 to July 5, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

This week, work and finances may often cause concern and do little to lower tensions in your already complicated romantic relationship. However, addressing certain issues may ease your worries.

TAURUS

Cleaning may feel like a major chore that you want to keep putting off. At work, confidently sharing your innovative ideas could prove very lucrative.

GEMINI

You’ll spend time beautifying your home, which will enhance your living space. You’ll feel the urge to keep up with the latest technology by adding sophisticated connected gadgets to your home.

CANCER

You may find it hard to curb your impulsiveness this week. At work, you’ll quickly climb the corporate ladder. Be prepared for the significant responsibilities that come with your arrival at the top.

LEO

You’ll need to create a budget for your family life and upcoming projects. Your vacation is just around the corner. Make sure everything is organized so you can relax and fully enjoy every moment.

VIRGO

If you’re generous by nature, don’t hesitate to reach out to friends and family who need your support. Just remember to prioritize your well-being to avoid exhaust­ing yourself in the process.

LIBRA

Whether you’re on vacation or not, let your mind wander in the comfort of your own home. What better way to escape reality than by diving into a great book or binge-watching a captivating TV series.

SCORPIO

You’ll feel the sudden need to gather all your friends to celebrate the start of summer. On the job, prepare for a busy week with demanding clients. Expect a constant flow of people who may be difficult to please.

SAGITTARIUS

Choosing high-quality materials when renovating your home is not a luxury, but a smart investment for your future. If you’re in a new relationship, you’ll take the first step toward building a new life together.

CAPRICORN

You’ll forge lasting friendships during your travels, at conferences, in training sessions or through group therapy. These encounters will help you create meaningful connections and allow you to release pent-up emotions.

AQUARIUS

In your relationship, mere gestures of affection won’t suffice as proof of love. Your partner must inspire you to chase your dreams and create romantic moments with you.

PISCES

Your vacation is almost here. Don’t stay home! Whether you’re with family or friends, take the time to balance your chakras and find inner peace within your environment.