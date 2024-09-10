Youth arrested after gun seized at high school

September 10, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on September 10, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Cornwall Police Service

A youth has been arrested after Cornwall Police Service (CPS) received a call at 10:11 a.m. today that a person at St. Lawrence Secondary School was in possession of a gun.

All available CPS officers across field operations immediately responded to the high-risk incident. A short time later, a suspect was taken into custody by a member of the CPS, and the weapon was seized.

A search of the school was conducted to ensure public safety. There is no further threat to public safety.

Members of the CPS’ Crime Reduction and Community Partnerships and Vulnerable Sector Mobile Acute Response Team (VSMART), as well as the Victim Service’s trauma therapist remain on scene at the school providing support to staff and students.

Further details on the arrest will be released at a later date.

