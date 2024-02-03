Youth Engagement Fair – Exhibitor Invitation

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area invites your participation in our inaugural Youth Engagement Fair. This endeavour is tailored to not only support local business members but also to bolster community engagement and development. By actively promoting youth involvement in clubs, sports, arts, and other captivating programs, this event seeks to cultivate a more vibrant and interconnected local community. We look forward to your valuable participation in this meaningful initiative.

The objective of a youth engagement fair is to establish a platform that empowers and enriches the lives of young individuals. This event aims to foster physical well-being by promoting participation in sports and recreational activities, while also encouraging community involvement and volunteerism, instilling a sense of social responsibility. By providing diverse opportunities for skill development, exploration of interests, and networking, the fair seeks to inspire leadership, celebrate diversity, and build a sense of belonging among youth.

However, families and youth often find themselves wondering what is available to them. This event is your opportunity to showcase your local club, sports team, arts group, non-profits, volunteer opportunities and businesses, to display what you can offer to local youth to engage themselves in for the Spring and summer months.

Our first event is taking place on Wednesday, April 10th from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Salons A, B, and C. If you are interested in exhibiting, please fill out the registration form here:https://form.jotform.com/231805465770055. As an exhibitor, you will be provided with 2 chairs and a 6-foot table. Electricity will be provided on a first come first serve basis so please identify if you require power in the registration.

This will be a free event for the community to attend. This will be an effective way to promote local businesses or programs while simultaneously encouraging community participation, thus strengthening the core of Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne.

The Youth Engagement Fair is made possible by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund awarded by Public Safety Canada.

Any questions can be directed to Angela Bero at bero@cornwallchamber.com or Carilyne Hébert at chebert@sdccornwall.ca