Clear garbage bags another cash grab

The Editor,

Re: Embracing green bins and clear bags; Op-Ed Jason Setnyk, Seaway News, November 13;

“Widely celebrated” by who? Not me. This is just another cash grab. Everyone knows food waste composts so why a special need for it?

Oh and don’t forget the special bags we will have to buy for these green bins! Can’t just drop your food in loosely!

I have three composters in my backyard which I have been using since the 1980’s so don’t expect me to contribute to this!

What about kitty litter? Will that be picked up or will it been seen in those clear bags and left behind?

As I said this is just another cash grab. Will we be designated to only buy a certain brand of bags? What a bunch of crap!

Jane Murray, Cornwall