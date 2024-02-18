1 dead, 1 youth injured after two shootings at same Toronto bus stop within 24 hours

February 18, 2024 at 1 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Investigators say two people were allegedly shot within 24 hours at the same Toronto bus stop while they were waiting for a bus alone, and one of them is dead.

The Toronto Police Service says the same car was also seen fleeing the scene after the shootings on Friday and Saturday in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area in the North York neighbourhood.

Police say they responded to a call for a shooting just before 6 p.m. on Friday and one male youth was located at the bus stop with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were called again for a second shooting about 21 hours later at the same stop on Saturday and one man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say their homicide unit is searching for a black Acura RDX that was seen fleeing the busy intersection in both shootings.

They could not say whether one suspect or multiple suspects are involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

