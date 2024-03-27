110th Grey Cup game, festival earn Prestige Award as Canada’s top large-budget event

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Sport Tourism Canada has presented the 110th Grey Cup and 2023 Grey Cup Festival with its Prestige Award as Canada’s event of the year with a budget over $1 million.

A recent Sport Tourism Canada survey found the ’23 Grey Cup game and festival generated $73.5 million in economic impact in Canada. 

The Grey Cup was held in Hamilton last November, with the Montreal Alouettes pulling out a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The RBC Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, won by Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., and the women’s World Cup alpine skiing event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., were the other finalists. 

The Prestige Awards are given out annually to recognize exceptional sport tourism initiatives, multisport games, and events. 

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized by Sport Tourism Canada as the Canadian Event of the Year,” said Matt Afinec, President/COO of Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group.

“The Prestige award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fans, staff, volunteers and corporate and government partners to bring this bold vision to life.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

