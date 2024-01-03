12 people injured after Mississauga transit bus crash: Toronto police

TORONTO — The driver of a Mississauga transit bus carrying 13 passengers was the only person seriously injured when the bus hit another vehicle and crashed into a ditch in Toronto’s west end, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the other vehicle and 10 bus passengers were sent to hospital with minor injuries after the morning crash, said Toronto police Sgt. Murray Campbell.

“All things considered, it could have been much worse,” he said, speaking to reporters at the scene.

Paramedics said the man driving the transit bus was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said they responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash on Highway 27 south of Dixon Road, just east of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The early crash investigation was focused on the movement of the bus, Campbell said. The southbound bus appeared to cross into oncoming lanes, hit a vehicle and then crashed into a ditch on the east side of Highway 27.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police said.

Mississauga’s transit operator, MiWay, said it was closely monitoring the situation.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted,” a written statement from MiWay said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.