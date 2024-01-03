12 people injured after Mississauga transit bus crash: Toronto police

January 2, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
12 people injured after Mississauga transit bus crash: Toronto police

TORONTO — The driver of a Mississauga transit bus carrying 13 passengers was the only person seriously injured when the bus hit another vehicle and crashed into a ditch in Toronto’s west end, police said on Tuesday. 

The driver of the other vehicle and 10 bus passengers were sent to hospital with minor injuries after the morning crash, said Toronto police Sgt. Murray Campbell. 

“All things considered, it could have been much worse,” he said, speaking to reporters at the scene. 

Paramedics said the man driving the transit bus was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said they responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash on Highway 27 south of Dixon Road, just east of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. 

The early crash investigation was focused on the movement of the bus, Campbell said. The southbound bus appeared to cross into oncoming lanes, hit a vehicle and then crashed into a ditch on the east side of Highway 27.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police said. 

Mississauga’s transit operator, MiWay, said it was closely monitoring the situation. 

“Our thoughts are with those impacted,” a written statement from MiWay said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley thrilled to join Toronto Raptors
Ontario News

Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley thrilled to join Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York…

19-year-old woman dead after overnight shooting outside Mississauga, Ont., nightclub
Ontario News

19-year-old woman dead after overnight shooting outside Mississauga, Ont., nightclub

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange closed at 21,015.91,…