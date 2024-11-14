14 arrested, three still at large in organized crime investigation: Ottawa police

OTTAWA — Ottawa police say 14 people have been arrested and three more are sought in an investigation into alleged organized crime and narcotics trafficking.

Police say a total of 149 charges have been laid in the investigation, dubbed Project Champion, including some for attempted murder, drug trafficking and assault.

They say 13 of the suspects face charges related to participating in or supporting a criminal organization.

The suspects are between the ages of 26 and 39.

Police say five guns and 6.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized as part of the investigation, as well as a “small amount” of crack cocaine.

Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs says many of the suspects came to officers’ attention through investigations focused on violent crimes such as homicides and shootings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.