15-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death north of Toronto: police

Police say a 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman north of Toronto.

Officers were called this morning to a residence in Vaughan, Ont., where they found a woman with critical injuries.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

York Regional Police say they arrested the teenage suspect and charged him with second-degree murder.

They are not looking for anyone else in the case.

Police are urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.