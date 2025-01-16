16-year-old charged with murder after newborn found dead: Ontario Provincial Police

The Canadian Press
16-year-old charged with murder after newborn found dead: Ontario Provincial Police

ALLISTON, Ont. — Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a newborn was found dead at a home in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the teen was arrested Wednesday, almost two months after the baby was found dead.

The teen from New Tecumseth, a town between Barrie and Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Police say officers found the newborn dead on the afternoon of Nov. 21 at a home in Alliston, the town’s largest community.

The case was initially being investigated as a suspicious death before it was ruled a homicide.

Police say the accused teen was set to appear before a court in Barrie on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025

