16-year-old charged with murder in Couchiching First Nation death

Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has been charged with second-degree murder after a death in Couchiching First Nation in northern Ontario.

The OPP say Treaty Three Police Service and medics responded Sunday to an incident at a residence where one person was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the accused is in custody pending a bail hearing.

They have not released any information about the victim.

OPP say their joint investigation with Treaty Three Police Service and other teams continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.