17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Pickering, Ont.

PICKERING, Ont. — A teen is dead after a shooting in Pickering, Ont., on Sunday evening.
Durham police say officers were called for a shooting in the area of Kingston Road and Valleyfarm road at 9:40 p.m.
Police say a 17-year-old male was found suffering from gunshot injuries.
They say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they believe the shots were fired from a vehicle that pulled into the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.