18-year-old man from Denfield, Ont., in fatal motorcycle crash southwest of Toronto

August 3, 2024 at 14 h 43 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday night in Haldimand County.

They say the driver of the motorcycle was an 18-year-old man from Denfield, Ont.

Police say emergency services responded to the collision just before 9 p.m. in the town of Dunnville, about 85 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

They say the driver was transported to Haldimand War Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police report that no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Provincial police say they are investigating the crash with help from technical collision investigators and traffic incident management enforcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

