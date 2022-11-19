18-year-old student injured in shooting outside Brampton, Ont., high school

BRAMPTON, Ont. — An 18-year-old male student was in hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after being shot outside a high school northwest of Toronto, police said.

Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said the shooting in Brampton, Ont., happened in a back parking lot of a school near The Gore Road and Gardenbrooke Trail around noon.

Patten said the student was taken to hospital and was in stable but life-threatening condition.

“We do believe this to be a targeted incident and no risk to public safety,” said Patten. “We are canvassing for witnesses.”

Peel police described the suspect as a South Asian man with light complexion and a thin build, approximately five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds, with short wavy brown hair. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark T-shirt and a puffy blue winter jacket.

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and said not to approach him if seen and instead call police.

In a statement, a Peel District School Board spokesperson confirmed the shooting took place outside Castlebrooke Secondary School, where staff were working with police as they investigated on-site.

“We are currently providing support for the students and staff at Castlebrooke Secondary School,” Malon Edwards said. “At this time, we do not have any other information to share.”

Patten said Peel police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has taken over the investigation and anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.