January 17, 2025 at 15 h 08 min
The Canadian Press
19-year-old charged in Markham, Ont., Realtor’s kidnapping and murder case: police

Another person has been arrested as police continue to investigate the alleged kidnapping and murder of a Markham, Ont., Realtor.

Police say a 19-year-old from Toronto is the sixth person — and the fifth teenager — to be charged in connection to Yuk-Ying Anita Mui’s case.

York Regional Police say he was arrested Wednesday and faces several charges, including manslaughter, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to murder.

The burned remains of the 56-year-old Realtor were found in Parry Sound, Ont., three days after she was reported missing by her family in early August.

Police say investigators believe she went missing from an address in Stouffville, Ont., where she had been doing real-estate business.

Investigators have said a 47-year-old Markham man wanted for first-degree murder in the case is believed to have fled Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

