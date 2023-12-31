19-year-old woman dead after overnight shooting outside Mississauga, Ont., nightclub

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont.

Police spokesperson Const. Mandeep Khatra says the woman was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot.

He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police had not announced any arrests or released suspect descriptions as of Sunday morning.

They say the shooting is believed to be isolated and there is no further risk to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.