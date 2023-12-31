19-year-old woman dead after overnight shooting outside Mississauga, Ont., nightclub

December 31, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on December 31, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
19-year-old woman dead after overnight shooting outside Mississauga, Ont., nightclub

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub west of Toronto. 

Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont.

Police spokesperson Const. Mandeep Khatra says the woman was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot. 

He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Police had not announced any arrests or released suspect descriptions as of Sunday morning. 

They say the shooting is believed to be isolated and there is no further risk to public safety. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

How experts expect artificial intelligence to advance health care in 2024
Ontario News

How experts expect artificial intelligence to advance health care in 2024

TORONTO — The rise of technologies such as ChatGPT has thrust artificial intelligence into the spotlight…

Ontario News

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes hold off Maple Leafs 3-2 for third consecutive win

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Aho had one goal and two assists in leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2…