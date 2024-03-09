2010 NL MVP Joey Votto agrees to non-roster invite with hometown Blue Jays

March 8, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on March 8, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.

The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues,” Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.”

Votto, a fan favourite in Cincinnati, was named NL MVP in 2010 after hitting .324 with 37 home runs, 113 runs batted in and 106 runs scored.

He made six all-star appearances, most recently in 2018.

A career .294 hitter, Votto hit .205 in 2022 and .202 in 2023 before becoming a free agent when Cincinnati declined his $20 million option for 2024.

He didn’t play his first game of 2023 until June 19, 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff.

Votto’s 2,135 hits are the second-most by a Canadian-born MLB player and just 25 behind Hall of Famer Larry Walker.

Internationally, Votto played for Canada at the 2009 and 2013 editions of the World Baseball Classic.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

