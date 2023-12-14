2024 CFL regular season to open with Grey Cup rematch between Alouettes and Bombers

TORONTO — The CFL will kick off its 2024 schedule with a Grey Cup rematch.

The Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes will open the campaign visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 6, the CFL announced Thursday. The Als defeated the Bombers 28-24 in this year’s final at Tim Hortons Field.

Scott Milanovich makes his debut at Tiger-Cats head coach the following night as Hamilton faces the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium. The could also feature the return of veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to the Alberta city.

Mitchell began his CFL career with Calgary in 2012, led the franchise to two Grey Cup titles as its starter (2014, 2018) and twice was named the league’s outstanding player (2016, 2018). After the ’22 season, the Stampeders dealt Mitchell’s rights to Hamilton, which signed the veteran quarterback to a three-year, $1.62-million deal.

He struggled with injuries and played in just six games in his first season in Hamilton, and his future there is in question as the Ticats can opt out if his contract before he is reportedly due a significant six-figure roster bonus sometime in January.

The opening week of the ’24 season will feature Saskatchewan facing the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on June 8 in Corey Mace’s first game as Roughriders head coach. The Toronto Argonauts will entertain the B.C. Lions at BMO Field on June 9.

The Ottawa Redblacks, after an opening-week bye, will host Winnipeg on June 13.

Montreal will raise its championship banner June 20 before its home game against Ottawa.

On Aug. 31, B.C. will host Ottawa in Victoria in the Touchdown Pacific contest before the traditional Labour Day clashes between Saskatchewan and Winnipeg (on Sept. 1) as well as Hamilton-Toronto and Calgary-Edmonton (both Sept. 2).

The annual Hall of Fame game will be held Sept. 14 when Hamilton hosts Ottawa at Tim Hortons Field. At halftime, the newest inductees into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum will be honoured.

The ’24 schedule is a balanced one as teams will visit each market. And games during the summer will be played Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the fall, contests will be played Friday and Saturday (with the exception of Labour Day and Thanksgiving). And when the playoffs begin, the division semifinals and finals will again be played on a Saturday.

The Grey Cup game will be held Sunday Nov. 17 at B.C. Place Stadium. The CFL exhibition season will begin May 20 with Winnipeg visiting Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.