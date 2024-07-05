22-year-old man arrested in deadly Toronto transit stabbing, 19-year-old also charged

Police say they have made two arrests in the deadly afternoon stabbing of a 39-year-old man at a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police say Matthew Rumble was fatally stabbed at Jane station last month by a man who then reportedly fled with the scene with a woman.

Police say a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both arrested Thursday in Waterloo, Ont., with the help of local police.

The man, from Kitchener, has been charged with second-degree murder and the woman, from a small community northeast of Barrie, Ont., is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police responded on June 25 shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at Jane station.

They say it was reported two men got into an argument on a city bus, then exited at the station, where a fight broke out and one man stabbed the other.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.