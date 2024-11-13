23 people arrested after 100 shots fired near Toronto recording studio, police say

TORONTO — Twenty-three people have been arrested after two groups exchanged close to 100 gunshots near a recording studio on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a press conference it is “remarkable” that no one was injured in the incident, which happened near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street at around 11:20 p.m.

Pogue said a stolen car pulled up to a recording studio and three suspects exited the vehicle to open fire on a group of people gathered outside.

She said that escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

Some of the bullets struck an unmarked police cruiser with officers inside who were in the area for an unrelated investigation, said Pogue.

As several suspects attempted to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle, the officers acted swiftly and “boxed the vehicle in,” she said, and one suspect was apprehended after a “brief foot chase.”

She said two suspects managed to escape and are still on the run.

Pogue said a subsequent investigation resulted in the arrests of 23 people and seizure of 16 firearms, some of which were found in the recording studio.

“There were multiple guns both found inside the recording studio, on the persons that were arrested and outside the area as well,” she said.

“We believe it has all the signs of being a gang-related conflict, but that is still being investigated.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.