29-year-old man faces more charges in Highway 401 shootings, violent carjacking

A man whose alleged violent carjackings last month spanned the Greater Toronto Area and included firing shots at passing cars on Highway 401 has been charged by Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP say a 29-year-old man who was previously charged by Toronto police is facing additional charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of prohibited firearms.

OPP say officers were called early on Nov. 26 to Highway 401 in Mississauga for reports that an armed man who shot at more than 10 passing cars had fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

The next evening, Toronto police were called to reports of a violent carjacking near Dundas and River Streets.

Police allege an armed man walking in the road shot at two vehicles, injuring one of the drivers, and unsuccessfully tried to open the doors of several others before he fled in a stolen vehicle.

Toronto police say the man was later arrested in a parking lot, and he now faces some 18 charges, including four counts of attempted murder and six counts of armed robbery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.