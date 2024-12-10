29-year-old man faces more charges in Highway 401 shootings, violent carjacking

December 10, 2024 at 17 h 53 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
29-year-old man faces more charges in Highway 401 shootings, violent carjacking

A man whose alleged violent carjackings last month spanned the Greater Toronto Area and included firing shots at passing cars on Highway 401 has been charged by Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP say a 29-year-old man who was previously charged by Toronto police is facing additional charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of prohibited firearms.

OPP say officers were called early on Nov. 26 to Highway 401 in Mississauga for reports that an armed man who shot at more than 10 passing cars had fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

The next evening, Toronto police were called to reports of a violent carjacking near Dundas and River Streets.

Police allege an armed man walking in the road shot at two vehicles, injuring one of the drivers, and unsuccessfully tried to open the doors of several others before he fled in a stolen vehicle.

Toronto police say the man was later arrested in a parking lot, and he now faces some 18 charges, including four counts of attempted murder and six counts of armed robbery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

What the upcoming holiday GST relief will mean for consumers
Ontario News

What the upcoming holiday GST relief will mean for consumers

TORONTO — The federal government's GST break will arrive this Saturday, just in time for the last stretch of holiday shopping. Here's…