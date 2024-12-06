3 climbers from US and Canada believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand mountain

OTTAWA — Officials in New Zealand says a Canadian is one of three mountain climbers who are believed to have died in a fall on Aoraki, the country’s tallest peak.

A state from Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker says a break in the weather Thursday allowed crews to search the mountain.

A helicopter crew found more climbing-related items on the mountain, including a top and energy gels.

Earlier in the week, crews reportedly found a jacket and an ice axe.

The police statement did not confirm if the items belonged to the missing hikers, but authorities are under the impression they do.

The men failed to arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb and were reported missing on Monday.

Walker’s statement says police have spoken with the men’s families, and officials are following procedures to suspend an active search.

– with files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.