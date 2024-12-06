3 climbers from US and Canada believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand mountain

December 6, 2024 at 5 h 35 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
3 climbers from US and Canada believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand mountain

OTTAWA — Officials in New Zealand says a Canadian is one of three mountain climbers who are believed to have died in a fall on Aoraki, the country’s tallest peak.

A state from Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker says a break in the weather Thursday allowed crews to search the mountain.

A helicopter crew found more climbing-related items on the mountain, including a top and energy gels.

Earlier in the week, crews reportedly found a jacket and an ice axe.

The police statement did not confirm if the items belonged to the missing hikers, but authorities are under the impression they do.

The men failed to arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb and were reported missing on Monday.

Walker’s statement says police have spoken with the men’s families, and officials are following procedures to suspend an active search.

– with files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep
Ontario News

Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Soccer Association says an independent review confirmed the Paris Olympics…

Canada Ravens set to face U.S. Hawks in Women’s Rugby League World Cup qualifier
Ontario News

Canada Ravens set to face U.S. Hawks in Women’s Rugby League World Cup qualifier

Fresh from an 80-0 drubbing of the U.S. Pioneers developmental squad, the Canada Ravens look to take…

Ready for liftoff: Why Canada’s telecom sector sees opportunity in satellite internet
Ontario News

Ready for liftoff: Why Canada’s telecom sector sees opportunity in satellite internet

TORONTO — When a severe tropical cyclone hit New Zealand in February 2023, it left thousands on the…