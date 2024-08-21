3 youths, including 12-yr-old, charged in Cambridge, Ont., shooting that injured man

August 21, 2024 at 19 h 47 min
The Canadian Press
Waterloo Region police say they’ve arrested and charged three youths, including a 12-year-old girl, in a shooting that left a man injured in Cambridge, Ont., last week.

Police allege three youths got into the man’s car at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, when an altercation ensued that led to him being shot.

They say the car was driven off the road into the Grand River, partially submerging the vehicle, at which point the three youths escaped and left the wounded 22-year-old man behind.

Police – who had said that the alleged incident was believed to be targeted – say the injured man was rescued by emergency services and taken to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old girl, all from Kitchener, were arrested and a gun was found in a search of their homes.

Waterloo police say the youths are facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

