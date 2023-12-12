30-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death: Ontario Provincial Police

December 12, 2023 at 17 h 31 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
GREY HIGHLANDS, ONTARIO — A 30-year-old from Ontario has been charged with murder in the death of an infant girl. 

Ontario Provincial Police say 30-year-old Nancy Brubacher from Grey Highlands is now charged with first-degree murder after the 10-month-old died in hospital.

Police say Brubacher was originally charged last week with attempted murder and aggravated assault. 

OPP say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at a home in Grey County on the morning of Dec. 7. 

They say the 10-month-old was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died. 

Police say the accused remains in custody while awaiting a bail hearing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023. 

