30-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death: Ontario Provincial Police

GREY HIGHLANDS, ONTARIO — A 30-year-old from Ontario has been charged with murder in the death of an infant girl.

Ontario Provincial Police say 30-year-old Nancy Brubacher from Grey Highlands is now charged with first-degree murder after the 10-month-old died in hospital.

Police say Brubacher was originally charged last week with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

OPP say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at a home in Grey County on the morning of Dec. 7.

They say the 10-month-old was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died.

Police say the accused remains in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.