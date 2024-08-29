32 people arrested in Durham Region investigation into suspected gang activity

An investigation into suspected gang activity in Durham Region led police to arrest 32 people and lay 184 charges, investigators said Thursday as they detailed allegations of firearms trafficking, drug crimes and fraud.

Durham Regional Police said they began an investigation – dubbed Project Burton – in January into suspected local gang activity but uncovered alleged criminal activity that stretched as far as British Columbia.

Chief Peter Moreira said police focused on a suspected local gang allegedly involved in trafficking and possessing illegal firearms, drug distribution and fraud schemes.

“Our message is clear, gun and gang activity and the possession of illegal firearms will not be tolerated in Durham Region,” he said during a news conference on Thursday.

Moreira said the alleged gang called themselves “2230” and had an online presence where suspected members “flaunted” the monetary rewards of their alleged crimes and glorified their alleged criminal activity.

He said 16 firearms were seized as part of the police investigation, including eight handguns that were allegedly smuggled in from the U.S.

Those arrested, including four youths, face multiple criminal charges including for alleged firearms trafficking, fraud and trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl.

Police are still seeking two additional suspects who are wanted on additional alleged offences involving firearms.

Thirteen people who were arrested have been released on bail but three have already violated their bail conditions and are being sought by police.

Despite the arrests, Moreira said it would be “disingenuous” to say police have dismantled the alleged gang completely.

“The reality is that there are so many people engaged in this kind of activity that somebody will fill this void,” he said, adding the next police investigation had already begun.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of crimes that people usually affiliated with gangs are committing.”

Moreira said the force was “working tirelessly” to combat gun violence.

“We have already made significant strides in reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation through enhanced patrols, community partnerships, and targeted enforcement operations.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.