32 people charged after investigation into Toronto’s ‘Jamestown Crips’ street gang

Thirty-two people are facing criminal charges after a police investigation into a street gang in Toronto known as the Jamestown Crips.

Toronto police say officers started investigating last September when they partnered with York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police to disrupt a drug and firearm trafficking network.

They say the Jamestown Crips are a “long-standing street gang” in the city and gang affiliates have been involved in illegal possession of firearms, with many having also trafficked illicit drugs across Ontario, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Police say gang members also attempted to distribute concealed drugs through Canada Post.

Officers executed 35 search warrants in Toronto, Hamilton, Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga, Guelph in Ontario and in Thompson, Manitoba.

A total of 32 people ranging in age between 16 and 55 years have been arrested and 158 charges have been filed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.