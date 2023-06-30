3B J.D. Davis, manager Gabe Kapler first two ejections of season for Giants

TORONTO (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis and manager Gabe Kapler were ejected for arguing in the third inning of Thursday’s game at Toronto, the team’s first two ejections this season.

Plate umpire John Tumpane ejected Davis after the infielder argued when he was called out looking on a 3-2 pitch that ended the top of the third, stranding two runners.

Kapler was ejected after he came out to argue Tumpane’s call on the full-count sinker from right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Casey Schmitt replaced Davis at third base in the bottom of the third.

Tumpane approached the visitor’s dugout while the Giants were batting in the fourth and exchanged words with bench coach Kai Correa.

