5 million adults without primary care, surgeries returning to normal: CIHI report

October 24, 2024 at 4 h 05 min
Reading time: 2 min
Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
5 million adults without primary care, surgeries returning to normal: CIHI report

TORONTO — A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one.

It says seniors 65 years and older are more likely to have access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner than younger adults between 18 and 34.

Access to primary care is highest in Ontario and lowest in Nunavut.

The CIHI report released Thursday morning measures the baseline of health priorities agreed upon by the federal government and the provinces and territories.

Federal health minister Mark Holland says there will be a report every year to measure progress across the country.

In addition to improving access to primary care, the priorities include reducing wait times for mental-health and substance-use counselling, recruiting more health-care workers, decreasing surgical wait times and increasing the use of electronic health information.

CIHI says it will also collect data to measure progress on two more health priorities in the near future, including ensuring seniors can age with dignity and improving cultural safety for Indigenous patients in the health-care system.

Thursday’s report says the surgical backlogs that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased and the number of surgeries performed has mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels across Canada.

Holland said each of the health-care funding agreements signed with the provinces and territories includes targets for the number of doctors and nurses that need to be added to the workforce.

Many rural and Indigenous communities are particularly hard-hit by the primary care shortage, the minister said in an interview by phone on Wednesday.

In addition to recruiting doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses from other jurisdictions, the solution requires a “sustained effort” to encourage more First Nations, Métis and Inuit people — as well as others living in small towns and rural areas — “to be choosing health careers and really seeing far more people serving their own communities,” Holland said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Liberals attempt show of unity after tense caucus meeting with Trudeau
Ontario News

Liberals attempt show of unity after tense caucus meeting with Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his MPs Wednesday that he would reflect on what they had…