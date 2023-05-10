66-year-old man fatally shot by police in Ont. school parking lot, SIU investigates

May 10, 2023 at 11 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 66-year-old man was fatally shot by officers in the parking lot of a school in a northern town. 

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was reportedly armed with an edged weapon when officers responded yesterday around 7:30 a.m. to the Kirkland Lake, Ont., school parking lot.

The SIU says one officer shot the man and another fired a stun gun after the man refused to drop the weapon. 

The watchdog says the man was pronounced dead in hospital and a post-mortem is scheduled for today. 

The school’s social media account says the school was closed yesterday and today due to a police investigation. 

The SIU, which is called to investigate when a person may have been killed or seriously injured by police, says it has assigned seven investigators to the case. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Woman dead after early morning west-end condo shooting: Toronto police

TORONTO — Police say a woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a condo in Toronto's west end.  Toronto…

Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year
Ontario News

Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year

TORONTO — Tim Hortons says the coffee and doughnut chain has signed a deal to open locations in South…