‘A cool moment for me’ – Pascal Siakam happy to be named in new Czarface rap song

November 25, 2023 at 5 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘A cool moment for me’ – Pascal Siakam happy to be named in new Czarface rap song

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam is living a hip-hop head’s dream.

The Toronto Raptors forward was name-checked in a new song released by the rap supergroup Czarface, a trio that includes Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck.

“Czarchimedes’ Death Ray,” has lyrics that also mention fellow NBAer Kristaps Porzingis, standup comedian Bert Kreischer, and actress Olivia Munn.

“That’s tough, I like that,” said Siakam as he read over the lyrics. “Getting mentioned by the Wu-Tang Clan, just being mentioned by any rapper, I think that’s cool because it means they’re watching me, so that’s cool.”

The song references the six-foot-eight Siakam’s height as the lyrics challenge Czarface’s opponents to try and wear his metaphorical armour by saying “It’s like Pascal Siak (um) in a Fiat/It won’t fit it.”

“I wouldn’t say (being in a rap song) means I’ve made it, but it is cool,” said Siakam. “I feel like my name is hard to rhyme with so it’s cool that they found a way to make it work.

“That just shows how dope a rapper he is and for me it’s a cool moment.”

Siakam finished with 18 points and a team-best eight assists as Toronto beat the Chicago Bulls 121-108 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Deni Goure scores twice as Attack beat league-leading Rangers 4-1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Deni Goure scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the league-leading Kitchener…

Anunoby powers Raptors past Bulls 121-108 to eliminate Chicago from in-season tourney
Ontario News

Anunoby powers Raptors past Bulls 121-108 to eliminate Chicago from in-season tourney

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors played the kind of team-first basketball they want to make their brand.…