‘A dying arts scene’: TikTok creators say they will lose support, money with closure

TORONTO — Even with 1.8 million followers on TikTok, Wallace Wong says he feels like he’s been dealt a huge blow after the federal government directed the app to shut down its Canadian operations this week.

“It feels like we’ve lost some support and I’m (left) to fend for myself,” says the Toronto-based chef who’s become a viral sensation for his chopping skills.

“For such a big platform like TikTok to no longer have an office here, it feels like we’ve lost a vital line of communication — not just as creators, but also for the brand looking at how they can help creators here. It’s a lose-lose.”

Wong is one of several Canadian TikTok creators who worry that the closure of the platform’s Canadian arm will erode their support system and limit their earning potential.

The federal government ordered the dissolution of TikTok’s business in Canada on Wednesday, citing national security risks, but it stopped short of an outright ban on the app.

A TikTok spokesperson said the decision will result in the loss of hundreds of well-paying local jobs, adding that the platform intends to challenge the order in court.

Lifestyle and food content creator Mali Raja says the app’s Canadian division helped local users with account optimization, resolving technical issues and landing sponsorships. She adds it frequently organized pop-up events and digital campaigns to spotlight local talent, and played a key role in connecting creators with brands.

“Now, we’re taking a step back in terms of creators losing that outreach,” she says.

Advertisers may also become reluctant to invest in content on the platform, says Michelle Nguyen, president and chief strategist of Toronto-based social media agency Super Duper. As a result, Canadian creators may see a decline in ad dollars, she says.

“I see brands getting worried about the amount of money they’re putting towards their TikTok presence. I have concerns that they will be pulling back budget because they’re being reminded of how precarious TikTok can be (in Canada),” she says.

Wong shares similar worries that the uncertainty surrounding TikTok could lead to a decrease in brand partnerships and sponsorships.

“It creates fear. For TikTok to not have an office here, it could signal to brands that ‘Maybe we shouldn’t put all our eggs in TikTok, maybe we should take away some of our budgeting and put it in other platforms, because we don’t know how long it’s going to be here.'”

TikTok comedian Neema Naz says the winding down of the platform’s local offices feels especially “frustrating” because Canadian creators are already at a disadvantage. Canada is excluded from TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program, which pays creators for their videos.

The Toronto native says that while some creators had hoped TikTok’s Canadian presence would eventually lead to the implementation of a rewards program in the country, “I guess that’s not an option anymore.”

Naz says the closure is symptomatic of a larger problem — a lack of support for Canadian artists.

“When an accountant or doctor or someone with a regular job is bored or sad or angry in their time off, they watch comedy. They watch content so they don’t lose their minds. I feel like in Canada a lot of people don’t value us as creators,” he says.

“This is why we’re heading to the U.S. on work visas with the hopes of staying there permanently, because they actually put more effort and funding into the arts.”

New Brunswick creator Tom Hearn says elimination of TikTok’s Canadian branch feels like another blow to “a dying arts scene in Canada.”

“We have no star system in the country that we live in. Unless your last name is Levy, you’re probably not going to get a TV show or a special,” says the TikTok comedian.

“So TikTok has actually opened insane doors for me that would never have happened before. It’s extremely important for comedians and artists.”

That being said, Hearn says he’d be willing to get off of TikTok if it truly posed a national security threat. But he argues the government has been very vague about what the threat actually is.

“If the security of our nation is at risk because of this specific app, then plainly state what the issue is and do something to fix it. This doesn’t feel like a solution,” he says.

“If TikTok is a security breach, then let’s ban it. If it’s not, then let’s let them have their employees.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.