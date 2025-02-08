A look at Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner

February 8, 2025
The Canadian Press
Mike Schreiner has led the Green Party of Ontario since 2009.

Born: June 9, 1969.

Early years: Schreiner was born in Kansas and raised on his family’s grain and cattle farm. His father was a farmer and his mother a small-town school teacher.

Family: Schreiner is married to Sandy and has two daughters. He moved to Canada for love in 1995. He and his wife became Canadian citizens in 2007.

Before politics: Schreiner ran several small businesses including WOW Foods, a local organic food distributor, and co-founded EarthDance Organics, a food production business in Guelph that supplied prepared foods to health stores and farmers markets. He also co-founded Local Food Plus, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting sustainable local food systems.

Politics: Schreiner became the first Green ever elected to the Ontario legislature in 2018. He first became involved with the Greens in 2005 and co-chaired the party’s 2007 election platform committee before becoming leader in 2009.

Quote: “I’m not motivated by what’s good for Mike Schreiner. It’s not what motivates me. It’s not why I got into politics. It’s about the movement I’m trying to build. It’s about serving people and community, and I can do that as the Ontario Green leader.”

