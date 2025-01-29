A look at Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner

TORONTO — Mike Schreiner has led the Green Party of Ontario since 2009.

Born: June 9, 1969.

Early years: Schreiner was born in Kansas and raised on his family’s grain and cattle farm. His father was a farmer and his mother a small-town school teacher.

Family: Schreiner is married to Sandy and has two daughters. He moved to Canada for love in 1995. He and his wife became Canadian citizens in 2007.

Before politics: Schreiner ran several small businesses including WOW Foods, a local organic food distributor, and co-founded EarthDance Organics, a food production business in Guelph that supplied prepared foods to health stores and farmers markets. He also co-founded Local Food Plus, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting sustainable local food systems.

Politics: Schreiner became the first Green ever elected to the Ontario legislature in 2018. He first became involved with the Greens in 2005 and co-chaired the party’s 2007 election platform committee before becoming leader in 2009.

Quote: “We’re confident that we’re going to increase our seat count because we’re the one party really talking about putting people before profits, especially when it comes to addressing the housing affordability crisis, the fact that we want people to have access to a family doctor, we don’t want to see rural hospitals closed and addressing overcrowded classrooms.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.