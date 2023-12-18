A look at most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022, Olivia and Noah in top spots

December 18, 2023 at 16 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
A look at most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022, Olivia and Noah in top spots

Olivia and Noah remained at the top when it came to popular baby names in Ontario for 2022. 

Each year, the province releases its list of most popular baby names and in 2022, Olivia held the top spot for girls for the 14th consecutive year while Noah was number one for boys for the fourth year in a row. 

Charlotte, Amelia and Emma were also among the top four popular names for baby girls in Ontario in 2022.

Liam, Oliver and Theodore were among the four most popular names for boys respectively, after Noah.

The province says Theodore inched up two spots to take fourth place.

The province says in a news release that the name Chloe also made it to the top 10 names for girls for the first time, tied with Isla for seventh place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario releases ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ontario News

Ontario releases ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

TORONTO — Relocating the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place…

Ontario to take control of two Toronto highways in ‘new deal’ for city
Ontario News

Ontario to take control of two Toronto highways in ‘new deal’ for city

TORONTO — Ontario will take control of two Toronto highways to help alleviate the city's growing financial…

Ontario may have to operate two Toronto LRTs amid city budget crunch: documents
Ontario News

Ontario may have to operate two Toronto LRTs amid city budget crunch: documents

TORONTO — Ontario might have to assume operations of two light rail lines in the cash-strapped city…