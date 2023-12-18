A look at most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022, Olivia and Noah in top spots

Olivia and Noah remained at the top when it came to popular baby names in Ontario for 2022.

Each year, the province releases its list of most popular baby names and in 2022, Olivia held the top spot for girls for the 14th consecutive year while Noah was number one for boys for the fourth year in a row.

Charlotte, Amelia and Emma were also among the top four popular names for baby girls in Ontario in 2022.

Liam, Oliver and Theodore were among the four most popular names for boys respectively, after Noah.

The province says Theodore inched up two spots to take fourth place.

The province says in a news release that the name Chloe also made it to the top 10 names for girls for the first time, tied with Isla for seventh place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.