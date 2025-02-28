A look at re-elected Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, has secured a third majority mandate after calling a snap election four weeks ago.

Born: Nov. 20, 1964.

Early years: Ford was born and raised in Etobicoke, what is now part of Toronto.

Family: Ford is married to Karla Ford and the couple has four daughters.

Before politics: Ford spent several decades working for, and then running, his father’s company, Deco Labels. He led the company’s expansion into the U.S. when he launched a branch in Chicago. The company also made brief forays into Ohio and Florida and it also bought a New Jersey label company.

Politics: Ford jumped into politics when he ran for Toronto city council and won the seat previously held by his brother, Rob Ford, who won Toronto’s mayoral race in 2010. After Rob Ford was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, Doug Ford pinch-hit with just weeks to go in that year’s mayoral race, but ultimately lost to John Tory. He won the Progressive Conservatives’ leadership contest in 2018 and led the party to a majority victory in the provincial election.

Quote: “I promise you this, I will fight like I’ve never fought before to protect you, to protect workers, to protect businesses, to protect families and communities.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.