A look at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena as it undergoes a $350-million-plus facelift

October 10, 2023 at 12 h 06 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A look at Scotiabank Arena, which is undergoing more than $350 million in renovations:

BEGINNINGS: The arena, which covers 665,000 square feet and six floors, opened in February 1999 as the Air Canada Centre and was renamed Scotiabank Arena in July 2018.

LOCATION/COST: Built on the site of the Canada Postal Delivery Building — the property was purchased from Canada Post for $60 million — the arena cost $288 million to construct.

VENUE CAPACITY: Ranges from 19,800 for NBA games and concerts to 18,800 for hockey.

THROUGH THE DOORS: The arena boasts hosting more than 39 million fans at events ranging from NHL and NBA games to concerts and even political conventions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

