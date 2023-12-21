A look at winger Tyrese Spicer, the first overall pick in MLS SuperDraft

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A look at winger Tyrese Spicer, Toronto FC’s first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft:

Age: 23.

Home: Trincity, Trinidad.

College: Attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, scoring 29 goals and adding 18 assists in 57 games.

Allegiance: Spicer is a devoted Manchester United fan, citing Marcus Rashford as his favourite player with Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs also on his hit list.

Number: He wears No. 16, previously worn in Toronto by Quentin Westberg, Herculez Gomez, Bradley Orr and Marvel Wynne, among others. It’s currently unused at the club.

Why: Spicer says he started wearing the number at St. Mary’s College in Port of Spain. He was 16 when he scored his first goal for the secondary school, in 2016. “So I just kept it,” he said.

