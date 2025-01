BRAMPTON, Ont. — It will be the biggest Brampton Cup boxing event ever.

A record 750 boxers will participate in the competition, which will be held Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at the Save Max Sports Centre.

The tournament will feature four separate rings for the respective bouts.

This will mark the 42nd year that the Brampton Cup has showcased Canadian amateur boxing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.